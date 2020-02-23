Tobam Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,898 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 2,028,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

