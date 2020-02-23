Tobam Lowers Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tobam lessened its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Roku worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.38. 12,519,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.58 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,613 shares of company stock valued at $29,021,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roku to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.