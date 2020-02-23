Tobam Makes New Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tobam acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Tobam owned about 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 46,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 206,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,347. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

