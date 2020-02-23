Tobam Purchases 1,639 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada accounts for 1.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Franco Nevada worth $27,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth $32,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. 635,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,997. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.