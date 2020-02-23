Tobam Purchases 168,422 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam boosted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12,090.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,422 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. 2,053,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

