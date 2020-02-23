Tobam Purchases 25,587 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,067 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 583.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after buying an additional 913,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.