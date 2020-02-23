Tobam Purchases 46,145 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of Snap worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Snap by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,683,105 shares of company stock worth $42,502,291 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,403,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,923,302. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

