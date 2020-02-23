Tobam Purchases 5,472 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,379. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

