Tobam Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.40. 658,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.