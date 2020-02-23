Tobam Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,305 shares of company stock worth $13,751,070 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.25. 1,383,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 269.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.