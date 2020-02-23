Tobam Sells 1,079,349 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tobam lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,079,349 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 42,903,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,299,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

