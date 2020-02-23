Tobam Sells 127,773 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,773 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 323,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

