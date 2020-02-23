Tobam Sells 14,674 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tobam owned 0.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 929,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,786. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

