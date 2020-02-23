Tobam Sells 2,080 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $20,050,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,251,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.09. 339,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,248. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

