Tobam Sells 28,954 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tobam owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.71. The company had a trading volume of 912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,255. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.76 and its 200 day moving average is $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

