Tobam Sells 6,242 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.14% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. 254,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,052. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

