Tobam Sells 66,684 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,684 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

XRAY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.