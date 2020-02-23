Tobam Sells 73,766 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,766 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.54.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

