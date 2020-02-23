Tobam Takes Position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 833,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.28% of Qudian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qudian by 343.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,554,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Qudian Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

QD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Qudian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

