Tobam Trims Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533,568 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.08% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,851 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,948,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,524 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 10,031,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,995,621. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

