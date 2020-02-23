Tobam Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,117 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.47. 9,362,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,980. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

