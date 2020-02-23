Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,727 shares during the period. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA accounts for about 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tobam owned 0.69% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 2,349,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,634. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

