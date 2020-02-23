Tobam Trims Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,233,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,314,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.14. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus increased their target price on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

