TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin and Gate.io. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $163,219.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00480402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.94 or 0.06605462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027574 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010148 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,276,313 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.