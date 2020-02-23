TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0623 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $91,058.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048641 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.90 or 0.99758243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00076009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000453 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,919,179 coins and its circulating supply is 16,716,446 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

