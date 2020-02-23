TOKPIE Market Cap Tops $68,597.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $68,597.00 and $193.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

