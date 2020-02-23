Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

