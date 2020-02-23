Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Toro worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 307,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.