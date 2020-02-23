Total SA (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.92 ($67.34).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €44.30 ($51.51) on Friday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €46.98 and its 200-day moving average is €46.96.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

