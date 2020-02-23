Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

