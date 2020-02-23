Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and YoBit. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $101,564.00 and $128,780.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

