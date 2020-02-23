TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $629.90. 309,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

