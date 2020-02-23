TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $80,788.00 and $255.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,278,328 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

