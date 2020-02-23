TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $77,750.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a market cap of $77,750.00 and $8.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,820,714 tokens. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

