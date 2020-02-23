TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of TriCo Bancshares worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.