Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Trimble by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,085. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 815,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

