Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Tripadvisor worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

