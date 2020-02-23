Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $289,716.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $289,716.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,826.82 or 1.00496196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00072751 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.