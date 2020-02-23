Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $301,246.00 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00049206 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,840.17 or 0.99644119 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00074688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000437 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

