TROY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $1.78 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.