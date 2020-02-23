TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.44

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $34.91 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00481492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.99 or 0.06581830 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

