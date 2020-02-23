TrueDeck 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,108.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $196,078.00 and approximately $23,108.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

