TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,898.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $60,898.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00480101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.15 or 0.06587334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010139 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.