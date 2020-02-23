TTC One Day Volume Tops $417,871.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $417,871.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00480710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.06611136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 858,285,546 coins and its circulating supply is 401,260,390 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.