TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of TTM Technologies worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,592,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TTM Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.31 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.