TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches One Day Volume of $788,752.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $788,752.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,451,411,548 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

