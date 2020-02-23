Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 137.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,703,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,197 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $610.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
