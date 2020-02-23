Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

NYSE TWLO traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,119. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,212 shares of company stock worth $17,632,705. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

