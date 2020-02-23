Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,395 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

