Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 2,188,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,017. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.